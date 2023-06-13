The Effingham Daily News earned two first place awards and several others during the annual journalism conference hosted by the Illinois Press Association and the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in Bloomington on June 8.
The EDN placed in the General Excellence categories of both contests, competing against medium-sized newspapers across the state, many of them with much larger staffs – such as The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale and The Herald & Review in Decatur.
The awards:
Illinois Press Association
Charles Mills, Feature Writing, first place. “DNA test proves woman is Effingham man’s daughter,” published June 18, 2022.
The judge said: “This was a difficult category to judge but what made this story stand out even among the best was the uniqueness of the story and what we learn about it. We get the perspective of a ‘new’ father – although I would have loved to know more about what this truth means to him after all those years. We also get perspective from the mother and learn of the journey through the daughter. And the story leaves me with my imagination going, wondering how many times this has happened to people.”
Jeff Long, Local Editorial, first place. “Remembering Pearl Harbor and sacrifice of Keith Tipsword,” published Dec. 7, 2022.
The judge said: “Strong writing that highlights potentially forgotten community members in an important historical event.”
Staff, Special Section, second place. Effingham Magazine.
Staff, General Excellence, third place.
Charles Mills, General News Photo, fourth place. The entry was a photo of Jamie Henderson and Kim Manuel holding American flags on March 1, 2022 as they waited for The People's Convoy to arrive along Interstate 70 in front of The Cross at the Crossroads.
Illinois Associated Press Media Editors
Staff, General Excellence, second place.
In the General Excellence category, the contest required the submission of two complete editions of the newspaper, one from the week of Sept. 18, 2022 and another of the newspaper’s choice. The EDN submitted its Sept. 19, 2022 and Nov. 16, 2022 editions.
The judge said: “These two issues had readability and content going for them from page one. The first page is packed with information and where to navigate while highlighting local news. I was pleased to be able to see an example of both in-depth coverage of one topic, the passing of a WWII veteran and details about the battle that are so important in an era where people may not be familiar with those details, along with a more wide-ranging issue. I felt that the paper hit important local news and gave solid context for that news while the design allowed for the easy digestion of those ideas and helped pull my eye through the paper.”
Charles Mills, Feature Story, third place. “Reporter and Ukrainian-born wife worry about her relatives”
The judge said: “Richly reported and well told. Intensely personal.”
Alex Wallner, Sports Photo, third place. “Neoga Wins.” The entry was a photo of Avery Fearday and Trista Moore sharing a moment after the Indians' win over Goreville on Feb. 28, 2022, placing Neoga in the Class 1A State Final Tournament for the first time in school history.
