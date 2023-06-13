The Effingham Daily News advertising staff earned two first place awards and several others during the annual Illinois Press Association conference in Bloomington on June 8.
The awards:
Staff, General Advertising Excellence. 4th Place. In the General Excellence category, the contest required the submission of two complete editions of the newspaper, both from September of 2022. The EDN submitted its Sept. 7 and 9 editions.
Jody Hardiek, Health Care Ad: Siteman Cancer, Nov. 30, 2022 EDN edition ad. 1st Place. Judge's comments: "Simple & well designed."
Julie Harkins, Garden, Yard & Agriculture Ad: Bluff Equipment Season's Greetings, December 2022 EDN Letters to Santa/Christmas Greetings edition ad. 1st Place. Judge's comments: "Beautiful ad! Clean, crisp and pleasing to look at."
Staff, Best Niche Publication: Effingham Magazine - 2nd Place. The spring, summer, fall & winter 2022 editions of Effingham Magazine were submitted. Judge's comments: "Enjoyed the interesting feature stories!"
Jody Hardiek, Real Estate Ad: Fieldcrest Homes, February 19, 2022 ad from EDN People's Choice Voting edition. 2nd Place.
DeeAnn Bauguss, Best Color Ad: Visit Tuscola, November 23, 2022 EDN edition ad. 3rd Place.
Staff, Best Group Promotion: Jasper County Christmas/Ste Marie Whoville Events from November 21, 2022 edition of the EDN. - 3rd Place. Judge's comments: "I liked how these pages coordinated with each other. The text and font styles were easy on the eyes, and the advertisements were elegant. A nice-looking promotion!"
DeeAnn Bauguss, Religious/Nonprofit Ad: Effingham Animal Rescue, September 17, 2022 EDN edition ad. 4th Place.
