EFFINGHAM — An Effingham County woman has died of COVID-19, according to state health officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported the COVID-19 death of an Effingham County woman in her 80s — the second death of a county resident since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly four months ago. The department on Thursday also reported the death from COVID-19 of a Cumberland County woman in her 80s — that county’s first reported death from the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a memo sent to employees of Three Z Printing in Teutopolis announced the company’s first positive COVID-19 cases.
The memo was provided to the Daily News. But the company’s human resources representative, Tim Smith, told the EDN that he could neither confirm nor deny that there were positive cases among employees of the company.
Effingham County Health Department Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp also could not confirm cases related to the company.
Smith noted that the company continues to take safety precautions outlined by the Effingham County Health Department, such as taking employees’ temperatures, increased cleaning protocols and more.
The July 15 memo said that Three Z is “following the recommendations by our local health departments for handling this situation.
“This week, we experienced our first positive cases at Three Z Printing,” the memo said. “Three Z Printing considers the health and safety of our employees and their families our priority. We continue to monitor COVID-19 and will provide updates to you with changes.”
The memo also said that all employees who came into contact with the positive individuals have been notified and ordered to quarantine for 14 days. It also reminded employees who felt sick or who have COVID symptoms to stay home.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, zip code 62411, which covers Altamont, Dexter, Blue Point and portions of Moccasin, had six confirmed COVID-19 cases. Zip code 62401, which covers Effingham, Funkhouser, Heartville and Green Creek, had 13 confirmed cases. The only other zip code confirmed to have positive COVID-19 cases in Effingham County is zip code 62467, which covers Teutopolis, portions of Island Grove and portions of Lillyville. In that zip code, there were 10 confirmed cases.
These statistics were posted on the IDPH website July 15. The IDPH website notes that the data is constantly being entered and may change as cases are investigated. Therefore, numbers may vary from other sites where data is published.
As of July 15, the Effingham County Health Department reported that 10 infected individuals were in isolation, and 26 have recovered.
Feldkamp noted that the difference in data between the county and the state could be due to an error by the Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System. Feldkamp said the state, state labs and the county health department all have access to the surveillance system.
She said at times what the lab enters as a person’s address may not be where the person actually lives. Feldkamp noted that the local health department calls the sick individuals and confirms where they live.
Feldkamp said that, for example, an individual could have a Beecher City address but reside in Fayette County. She said the mix-up can occur when the system sees the Beecher City address and categorizes it in Effingham County rather than Fayette, as an example.
The local health department reported its newest case Wednesday as well. A male in his teens with no known contact with a COVID-19-positive individual who recently tested positive for the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported the 25th COVID-19 case of a Shelby County resident: An 18-year-old female who is employed at a long-term care facility in an adjoining county and was tested as part of a screening process at the facility.
