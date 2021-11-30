EFFINGHAM — The chairman of the 377 Board, Michael Tate, this week made a last-minute effort to seek more funds to be added to the Effingham County fiscal year 2022 budget. That body oversees the care and treatment of persons with developmental disabilities. It’s established on a countywide basis to provide services to the developmentally disabled and their families.
The request came during public comments of a special Effingham County Board meeting on Monday to close out fiscal year 2021 and approve the fiscal 2022 budget.
Tate explained to county board members that the 377 Board only meets twice a year, and only recently received a financial report from Community Support Systems.
“This report tells us where we’re at today knowing that our fiscal year is a little different, too,” Tate said.
He said several years ago the money allocated by the County Board was used for those who could not get on the state contract to attend Community Support System’s developmental training program. The agency subsidizes supervised employment for clients who are not eligible for state assistance.
“Years ago we decided we would fund individual hours based on what the state gives them. So, if they can’t get on the program with the state, they are placed on a waiting list (with the state),” he said.
“The question is when will they get on the contract? It’s hard to say,” he added.
He said there is no way to know how long someone has to wait, but the board wants to serve those individuals in the meantime.
Tate told board members they are currently serving 22 people, using about 5,000-plus service hours. He estimates $234,000 may be expended by June 1 of next year. Human service agencies in Illinois typically follow the state’s fiscal year that ends June 30.
“Without crunching numbers and not knowing where we are at, our approximate deficit would be $89,791,” he said. “We would be really interested in increasing our annual money.”
The board is budgeted $144,250 for fiscal year 2022. Tate feels the program in Effingham County is one of the better programs in the state.
“These are truly people we shouldn’t leave behind,” said County Board member John Perry, the county’s representative to the 377 Board.
“The 377 Board is using their money to fund someone who can’t get on that long-term contract,” Tate explained. “We call this a real quality vocational program.”
Perry said the County Board talked about increasing the 377 annual budget when they gave them a one-time increase a couple of years ago.
“I think we should do a little bit more,” Perry said. “I don’t think we can make up the $89,000.”
“So, you’re asking us to increase the levy on the last day of business. There is a reason we go through committee,” Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said.
Perry said he mentioned it many times before the Monday meeting.
“This is not the time to be adjusting the tax levy,” Niemann said. “All of the calculations have been done. That would be a huge amount of work at the last minute. Any change to the levy would be difficult. There is a process.”
“What do we move around to make that work?” asked County Board member Rob Arnold, who is also chairman of the Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole. “We are playing magic eraser now at twelve o’ clock.”
Niemann explained to the board and Tate that it takes four or five months to develop the budget.
“Is that your intention today?” Board member Heather Mumma asked Tate of his request for more money.
“That’s the only option we have, unless there is other money available,” Tate said. “I am presenting the report we get from the workshop quarterly.”
Arnold said Monday there was enough time to change the budget and set up another meeting. The county’s fiscal year begins Dec. 1.
“The budget has been set and it’s a pretty tight budget the way it is,” Niemann emphasized.
County Board member Norbert Soltwedel suggested using some of the $700,000 the county is expected to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to benefit the 377 Board.
“Possibly coming,” Niemann said. “We don’t have it in hand. We have the money in an account, but have not filed the paperwork yet to recover those funds. There is some money to be recovered from lost revenue.”
“It just seems like the 377 Board always gets left behind,” Perry said.
“We are really constrained on what we can do at this point,” Niemann said. “June would be the time to propose what you want in the budget for the next year.”
The board approved its FY 2022 budget, with one dissenting vote from Perry, who wanted the last-minute increase in 377 Board funding.
In other action, the board approved the year-end fiscal bills and closed out the FY 2021 with no additional budget amendments. Deb Ruholl, Effingham County Board office administrator, said the final financial figures for 2021 would not be available until the middle of December.
Board members voted to set the county’s tax levy — which is 4.99% higher than taxes extended to the county last year — in a 4-3 vote. Perry, Soltwedel and Huston voted no. Vice Chairman David Campbell was not present.
“I’m more in favor of adding onto the sales tax rather than increasing the levy,” Perry said during discussions.
Soltwedel said he wasn’t in favor of the increased levy because of the $6.6 million the federal government was giving the county from the American Rescue Plan Act fund.
In other matters, GIS (geographic information system) Manager Jill Zerrusen told board members now is possibly a good time to think about converting the online GIS map from a current subscription-based site to a free site.
“We are among only a handful of counties that still charge for the access,” Zerrusen said.
She suggested they set a date to switch from the subscription to a free service.
“If we made the information free, would it have an impact on GIS finances?” Niemann asked Zerrusen.
She said it would decrease her income, but it would be manageable. She said currently there are 64 GIS map subscribers. Zerrusen wanted to know if they should refund money to the current subscribers with an earlier date or set a date long-term. She said a yearlong subscription is $275.
Arnold said they should think about pro-rating the subscription rate from the date they choose to make the map information free. The board voted unanimously to set the date for Dec. 1, 2022. This would not include tax parcel information. Arnold suggested Zerrusen compare what other counties are charging for tax parcel information and report back with a recommendation to the Tax and Finance Committee of the Whole on Dec. 16.
