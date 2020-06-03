EFFINGHAM — The Effingham County Health Department will be able to hire contact tracers for COVID-19 cases with money the county is slated to receive from the state.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said during the Effingham County Health Committee meeting this week the county anticipates receiving a Contact Tracing Grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health for $817,632. He said as of right now the grant is good through June 1 of next year.
Workman said when a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19, contact tracing is used to find and test people who may have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient. Workman said he expects to hire four to eight contact tracers, depending upon the local county coronavirus case count.
“Contact tracing isn’t new,” ECHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the committee. “It’s just at a different scale when it comes to the outbreak we are seeing now.”
“We need to be prepared for a surge,” Workman said. “It takes a little time to train a contact tracer.”
Feldkamp told the committee there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Effingham County and one death. She said four have recovered from the coronavirus. Two are in quarantine and doing well, she said.
Effingham County Health Committee Chairman Doug McCain asked Feldkamp if people were really getting seriously ill due to the virus.
“We still have one case that tested positive back in April,” Feldkamp said. “COVID is not gone.”
Workman gave a U.S. Census update to committee members.
“Effingham (county) is actually among the best in the state,” Workman said. “The region has done well comparatively so far. DHS (Department of Human Services) notified us last week we will be getting a renewal of the census grant.”
“People still need to complete the census so our region gets its fair share of federal funds and representation,” Workman said. “It only takes two minutes on the phone app.”
The renewal grant will be split up between the counties using a formula to be determined. Those counties include Effingham, Moultrie, Coles, Edgar, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland and Lawrence. Clay County was selected to serve as region intermediary for the grant.
Workman said the census grant renewal was originally supposed to be $400,000. That was decreased to $350,000 then boosted to $450,000.
During ongoing business comments, Workman said improvements to the health department building continue and include interior carpeting and enhancement of the security system.
McCain asked ECHD officials about whether or not there would be an Effingham County Fair this year. Feldkamp said that announcement would come from the Effingham County Fair Board at a later date. She indicated she had been in contact with fair board officials.
The next Effingham County Board of Health meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 8, via Zoom internet conferencing.
In another committee meeting this week, David Campbell, chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board/Grants committee, told members there is close to $7,000 available to loan in the county’s business Revolving Loan Fund program. At this point, Campbell said he hadn’t received any new loan applications for the RLF.
Vice Chairman Rob Arnold and Campbell expressed a desire to assist struggling RLF borrowers as some businesses are closed during the COVID-19 crisis. The committee said it’s willing to work with businesses on their RLF payments.
“We need to set a date when we can roll right back into it,” Arnold said. “That way we have a timeline, plus it gives them (borrowers) a timeline of what our expectations are.”
Arnold’s proposal would suspend interest and offer an option to suspend loan payments until September, with payment due in October.
“If they (borrowers) want to make a payment,” Arnold said. “We’ll never say no to it.”
Arnold said if a business continues to make payments during the grace period, 100 percent will go toward paying off the principle balance.
“We should clarify things with borrowers so they don’t get confused,” board member Heather Mumma said. “The payment is not forgiven.”
The committee unanimously voted to approve Arnold’s proposal and will send it to the full Effingham County Board for a vote.
The committee set a hearing date for its Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program grant applicant this month, Promark Advertising of Altamont. The public hearing is set for June 11 at 3:15 p.m.
