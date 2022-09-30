Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron C. Jones on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (“SAFE-T Act.”)
Jones said in a press release that the law, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, imposes significant changes impacting many aspects of the criminal justice system, including pre-arrest diversion, policing, pretrial, sentencing, and corrections.
“Since I have taken office, I have had countless conversations with concerned citizens of Effingham County regarding the SAFE-T Act, in particular the elimination of the cash bond system,” Jones said in the release. “The plain language of the new law, as it currently reads, poses a real danger to the community. I would encourage citizens to read the SAFE-T Act as well as reach out to their local legislators to express their concerns.”
Gov. JB Pritzker said in an interview Friday organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors that he is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.
Pritzker has frequently stated he believes cash bail must end in favor of a system that prioritizes an accused person’s risk of reoffending or fleeing prosecution, and the SAFE-T Act does so. But nearly all the state’s prosecutors have warned that the system replacing the current pretrial detention language is too limiting for judges, according to Capitol News Illinois.
In the joint interview on Friday, Bailey said he’d like to see the governor call a special session ahead of the election to consider SAFE-T Act changes. But he hasn’t proposed any in bill form, and he said he’d favor a full repeal. He pointed to several endorsements from law enforcement groups.
The lawsuit was filed in Effingham County Circuit Court on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois by Jones in his capacity as Effingham County State’s Attorney, and names as defendants Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel Welch, and Illinois Senate President Donald Harmon.
The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief on the basis that the SAFE-T Act violates the Illinois Constitution, specifically the bail provisions, single-subject rule, the separation of powers, and three-readings requirement, as well as being unconstitutionally vague.
“Since the passage of HB3653, the overwhelming majority of State’s Attorneys and law enforcement agencies have expressed their opposition to the manner in which the legislation was passed, as well as public safety concerns related to the new pre-trial detention rules,” Jones said in the release. “In particular, the ‘SAFE-T Act’ eliminates cash bail as of Jan. 1, 2023 and strips the judiciary of its ability to balance the rights of the accused to be free on bail against the rights of the public to receive reasonable, protective consideration by the courts.”
