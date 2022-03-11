Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler said Friday that he plans to bring proven and trusted leadership to the role of resident circuit judge in Effingham County if he wins election to the office in November.
Kibler, who assumed the role of State’s Attorney in 2012, announced his candidacy for the judgeship this week, becoming the second Republican to declare for the seat formerly held by Kimberly Koester, who resigned as both the resident judge in Effingham County and the Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in 2020.
Associate Judge Jeff DeLong declared for the seat in November.
Kibler said that his run for the resident seat was an extension of the service that he has provided for the county over the past decade. With his family and friends still living in Effingham County, he hopes to continue his goal of making the community — and by extension the county — better through his service.
“I absolutely love this place and I’ve always been told to make it better,” Kibler said. “My job the last 10 years has been to make Effingham County as safe as possible. For the past decade, I have done my best to put away violent criminals and drug dealers. I have successfully prosecuted first-degree murder cases, several drug-induced homicide cases (and) sent away a lot of drug dealers. I’m very proud of my record. Now, I want to focus on making Effingham County better as its resident circuit judge.”
As state’s attorney, Kibler focused on protecting the people while fairly treating a variety of stakeholders. While he knows that there will be a transition period coming from the prosecution side to the bench, he feels that his experience will serve him well if elected.
“Judges’ number one job — besides protecting the Constitutional rights of the people — is to treat people fairly and apply the law fairly,” Kibler said. “Being state’s attorney, you have so much discretion and power in prosecuting a case that you have to be fair to so many stakeholders in a situation. You have a case, you have a victim, a defendant and the community at large. You have to balance all the interests fairly.
“Your role as a prosecutor isn’t to get the most blood you can out of the defendant, it’s to treat all of the parties fairly.”
Kibler has placed a big emphasis on protecting Constitutional rights during his time as State’s Attorney, something that he will continue if elected as resident judge. Most notably, he is reluctant to prosecute people with firearms in their vehicles unless they pose a direct danger to the public. Downstream from this, he noted that his role in making Effingham County a “Second Amendment sanctuary” was a way in which he could stand up for people’s rights before they were infringed upon.
“We caught a lot of slack from a lot of people over that,” Kibler said. “However, over 2,000 counties nationwide have signed on to a similar resolution we created and advanced out of Effingham County. It shows I have a proven track record of protecting constitutional rights. At the end of the day, as a judge, I’m going to do my best to protect the God-given rights of the citizens.”
He also plans on using his expertise to improve the administrative side of the office, from improving the probation department, running the public defender’s office and building a strong relationship with his new staff. All of this goes back to his overall goal of providing steady leadership that people can trust with protecting the law.
“I’ve proven that I can be fair to all sides, protect your constitutional rights (and) I feel like I’ve been trusted,” Kibler said. “I’ve been elected three times by the people to serve as their state’s attorney. I was born and raised here. My roots are here. You can trust me to be your resident circuit judge.”
DeLong was appointed as an Associate Judge in February 2019 after having been through a selection process with the Circuit Judges of the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
He was previously a partner at Lawinger DeLong & Jacob in Vandalia, where he practiced criminal defense, family law, personal injury and civil litigation.
DeLong began his legal career as a civil litigator at Chilton Yambert Porter & Young in Joliet. He graduated magna cum laude from Michigan State University College of Law.
In 2006, DeLong and his wife, Stacie, chose Effingham as their home because they wanted to raise their family in a smaller community with good core values of faith and family, according to a press release.
