ALTAMONT — As this year’s Effingham County Fair enters its last couple days of events, the county’s two new fair queens, 2023 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Paige Wendling and 2023 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Kinze Polk of Altamont, have begun their reign.
It felt somewhat surreal for Wendling, 19, Tuesday night when she was named 2023 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen at the pageant.
“I was completely blown away, completely in shock,” Wendling said Wednesday. “It was something I never expected.”
Wendling, the daughter of Travis and Michelle Wendling, will be taking over for her predecessor, 2022 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell.
“It doesn’t even feel real,” Wendling said. “I just feel like I’m walking on air right now. It hasn’t clicked with me yet.”
The morning after being crowned, Wendling immediately began fulfilling her duties as fair queen, attending the fair’s remaining 4-H shows and chatting with participants.
“I’m looking forward to the rest of the week and getting to see everyone and going to the rest of the events,” Wendling said.
Wendling said this is the first time she’s entered the Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant, but she noted she competed in the Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant in the past.
She said her interest in pageantry began at a young age.
“I’ve always looked up to the girls doing them,” Wendling said. “I’ve always gone to pageants when I was younger and knew that was always something I wanted to do myself.”
Wendling said she enjoyed getting to know all the contestants “on a more personal level” throughout the pageant process this summer.
“Backstage, it was really fun with all the girls,” she said. “We were all very friendly with each other.”
She also shared some of her plans beyond serving as fair queen for the next year, including her dream of becoming a teacher.
“I just finished up with Lake Land and have my associate’s,” Wendling said. “I’m transferring to the University of Illinois this fall, and I’m majoring in elementary education.”
She is set to graduate in May of 2025.
Others recognized during the 2023 Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant include first runner-up Krista Phillips, second runner-up Nora Gannaway and third runner-up Peyton Garrard.
Judges determined the scores of contestants based on several factors with 35% of the score being based on the interview portion of the pageant, 20% for on stage interviews, 20% for the swimsuit portion, 20% for the evening gown portion and 5% for pop questions.
Also recognized during the pageant was Josie Tedrick, who won the Highest Ticket Sales award as well as the Super Fan Club award. Peyton Garrard took home the Spirit of the Fair award.
2023 Junior Miss Effingham County Kinze Polk, 11, woke up bright and early Wednesday to join Wendling at a number of 4-H shows held at the fairgrounds.
Polk, the daughter of Tayler and Jessica Polk, succeeds 2022 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Kyndal Fearday.
Similar to Wendling, Polk said she didn’t expect to hear her name called at the end of the Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant Sunday night.
“I was very surprised,” Polk said. “It was so exciting.”
Polk has been enjoying her new role at the fair and said it’s already been educational for her.
“I’m not very familiar with 4-H, but now that I’ve watched it, I’ve learned a lot,” she said.
Some of Polk’s highlights from the pageant include getting to see the variety of dresses worn by contestants and speaking with the other girls there “because they’re all so nice, especially all the contestants.”
Prior to entering this year’s pageant, Polk participated in the Little Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant.
Despite her past pageant experience, Polk never thought she’d actually go on to win this year.
“I thought this year, since I was pretty young, it would just be for the experience and just to learn,” Polk said. “So when I’m older, I can hopefully get crowned, but then I got crowned this year.”
Polk will be attending many of the fair’s remaining events, something she said she’s looking forward to.
“I’m really excited for the rodeo,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things at the fair.”
Also during the 2023 Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant, judges recognized Lena Hille as the first runner-up, Addisyn Schackmann as the second runner-up, Macy McWhorter as the third runner-up and Miley Pontious as the fourth runner-up.
Judges determined the scores of contestants by considering a number of factors with 40% of a contestant’s score based on interviews, 20% on the causal wear portion of the pageant, 20% for the party dress portion and 10% each for introduction and the beauty of the face.
