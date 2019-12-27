Officials say there’s a critical shortage of child care resources in Effingham County.
Courtney Hatcher, a Recruitment and Quality Specialist for Project Child, said her organization collected statistics through June of this year that shows there are 2,292 children in Effingham County under the age of 5 and only 1,318 child care spots are available.
“I have been in contact with many parents, child care center directors and family child care providers who are all aware of the problem,” Hatcher said. “And they have expressed concerns about this crisis.”
Hatcher said many providers receive multiple calls daily in search of child care and have stopped adding names to their already lengthy waiting lists.
“The community needs to be aware of the situation,” Hatcher said. “A child care crisis is growing rapidly as the community continues to grow as a whole.”
“Studies show that the first 5 years of a child’s life is critical to development,” Hatcher said. “And those that care for children birth through five are ‘brain builders.’”
Hatcher said both single income and double income families are sometimes forced to leave their children in unregulated care. She said some family members have to leave their jobs to stay home and take care of their children, causing an impact on the workforce.
“Child care has always been thought of as ‘babysitting,’ because it is not looked at as a career or profession,” Hatcher said. “However, every caregiver working in a licensed facility is required to have in-service training yearly and/or college credits in the field of early childhood education to meet Illinois state requirements.”
“Our mindset for the field must change and it should be looked at as the high level profession that it is,” Hatcher said.
Hatcher said bringing awareness of the problem to high school and college students about the importance of working in the field will help recruit quality staff members to child care programs. She said it’s also important to include local businesses in the child care crisis discussion.
“Local businesses need to be aware of the hardship it puts on the workforce for their companies,” Hatcher said. “And hopefully they will consider partnering with programs to find a reasonable solution that benefits the community as a whole.”
Early Childhood Center
Carla Holtz is the owner and director of Little Lambs Early Childhood Center in Effingham. She deals with the crisis every day. Holtz operates two early childhood centers and has 197 children enrolled. The waiting list has 85 children on it.
Holtz is also secretary of the Southern Illinois Early Childhood Action Team, which advocates for early childhood care problems.
“It’s hard to pinpoint just one problem that has caused the crisis,” Holtz said. “First of all there is a teacher shortage and we are seeing that in the public schools as well.”
“People are not going into education,” Holtz said. “And certainly not into early childhood education.”
Holtz said the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services sets the bar high for staff qualifications. She said DCFS requires those working in day care to have to college coursework in early childhood education.
“We do not have any applicants at this time that have any of those qualifications,” Holtz said. “We need to have DCFS look at this.”
Holtz said in 2019 out of all of those who applied for a job only a handful were qualified to fill a staff position.
“With no benefits and low wages our turnover rate is extremely high,” Holtz said. “Who wants to be teacher qualified with college and work for $10 an hour.”
“Right now there is a sign at McDonald’s with a starting wage of $11.50 an hour that doesn’t require a college education to work there,” Holtz said.
State help
On Monday, JB Pritzker announced in a press release the state has secured $40.2 million in federal funding over the next three years to improve early childhood programs across Illinois.
The press release said the state is receiving $13.4 million a year from the Preschool Development Birth through Five Renewal Grant administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.
The Illinois Department of Human Services breaks down the state into three groups of counties. Group 1A is Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry counties. Group 1B includes Boone, Champaign, Kankakee, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Ogle, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Tazewell, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago and Woodford counties. Group 2 counties are all counties not included in Group 1A and Group 1B.
Pritzker announced the administration is increasing reimbursement rates by 5 percent statewide and 20 percent in the Group 2 counties. Effingham County is in Group 2.
Holtz said the crisis has created an uptick in the amount of calls they receive requesting child care services.
“We get anywhere from three to six calls every day from someone needing child care,” Holtz said. “We are turning people down every day.”
Holtz said local businesses are suffering by not being able to hire professionals from outside of the area because of the lack of child care.
“The city, county and big businesses need to get involved,” Holtz said. “Whether it be providing space in their facilities or putting money towards subsidizing the budget for increased child care spots in Effingham.”
“People moving here can’t find childcare,” Holtz said. “They call all of the day cares and there are no spots.”
Local help
Village of Dieterich Clerk and Economic Development Director Brittny Gipson is trying to tackle the child care crisis on the municipal level.
“There are no licensed daycares in the Village of Dieterich,” Gipson said. “We did have two in-home licensed providers, but they for various reasons moved out of the area.”
Gipson said if Dieterich is wants to grow in the future there is need for adequate spaces for day care.
“We are trying to attract families,” Gipson said. “And they need day care. It’s been a struggle here for many years.”
Gipson credits the MAPPING program, that assists communities through the Illinois Institute of Rural Affiars (IIRA) at Western Illinois University, Macomb, for developing a special group that addresses early childhood. She said one of the main focuses of the group is to bring day care to the community.
“As a village we are trying to figure something out,” Gipson said. “This crisis is not just in our county, it’s all over the state.”
She said through the MAPPING group seven years ago they had the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services evaluate and inspect local vacant buildings in Dieterich for the possibility of starting a day care.
“We took DCFS to every available building in this town and nothing would work,” Gipson said.
“Nothing we had would meet the plumbing code or fire code,” Gipson said. “And there would be excessive renovations needed for accessibility.”
Gipson said the cost of renovations needed to get a building up to DCFS standards was not economically feasible to justify starting a child care facility.
“It’s just cost prohibitive,” Gipson said. “The sad reality is people who wanted to start a day care would be lucky to break even.”
“We’ve had several individuals and couples look into starting one here,” Gipson said. “But when they started crunching the numbers you can’t pay a mortgage and insurance on a building and make it. You won’t it is the sad reality.”
She said she is trying to find a creative solution to the problem.
“We hope as a community to fundraise and build a building,” Gipson said. “And we are going to combine it with a rec center.”
Gipson said as of right now the village is applying for a Park and Recreation Facility Construction (PARC) grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to build a recreation center. She said a day care could only be a part of the building if the village can come up with the extra money needed to add an area for a day care. Since it is a recreation grant the day care addition would not be a part of the PARC grant.
“The cost of adding on the day care rooms are not eligible for the grant,” Gipson said. “We are trying to fit in as many components into this building as we can.”
“We want to make it cost effective and as community friendly as possible,” Gipson added.
She said the idea would be to build a multipurpose building for recreation with the addition of a wing for day care. The village is hoping to subsidize the space to make it cost effective for someone to come in and start a day care business.
“I’m not promising we have all the answers,” Gipson said. “We’re just trying to make so someone can open a day care here and make a living at it.”
Child Development Center
The Effingham Child Development Center is a non-profit licensed day care center under the leadership of Director Shelli French.
“We are definitely in a crisis situation,” French said. “Right now, we have over 200 parents on our waiting list.”
“They all have one or more children needing child care,” French said. “And 10 to 12 of those families have children in foster care.”
French said a part of the problem is some day care facilities were shut down due to strict Illinois regulations on how many children could be in a home and be unlicensed.
“I think some in-home providers have gone out of business due to the expenses and liabilities,” French said. “It could be a number of reasons.”
She said most of the centers have stayed afloat taking as many children as they are allowed. Six months ago French decided to do something about the crisis and started researching options.
“Within our own center we looked at the possibility of knocking out walls and exploring how we could expand our care,” French said. “And determine if it would be cost-effective to do so.”
French said they also looked outside of the center wondering if they could open and sustain a second location. They also had to consider hiring qualified personnel.
The state of Illinois requires a teacher in early childhood education to have a minimum of 30 college credit hours with six credit hours dedicated to early childhood education or child development and one year of experience working in a child care center. French said it is preferred a teacher would have 60 credit hours in college with an Associate Degree majoring in Early Childhood Education and/or Child Development.
“Lake Land College offers both of those degrees,” French said. “They have a great program and a lot of the classes are online or can be taken at the Kluthe center.”
“We do have employees here that have a bachelor’s degree and one employee that has a master’s degree,” French added. “If you have a master’s degree or you have a lot of student loans you have to pay, typically you want a field that pays more.”
“That is a statewide crisis in itself, teachers are underpaid for the amount of work that they do,” French said.
French said being a non-for-profit organization has advantages. She said she can apply for grants, ask community members for support through tax-exempt donations and the center has a tax exemption for purchases.
“So, we have some benefits for being a not-for-profit,” French said. “The program is designed to meet the needs of the children and the families we serve.”
“All of the money goes back into the business,” French added.
Effingham County Connections
Effingham County Connections falls under the leadership of Samantha Weidner Effingham County Health Department Early Childhood Development Director.
Effingham County Connections is a home visit program funded through the Illinois State Board of Education. The ECC staff teaches parents how to develop their children. The program was started in July of 2018 and serves a little over 140 children.
“We don’t have enough child care facilities with spots open to meet the needs of individuals having children,” Weidner said. “So, it’s not uncommon for a pregnant mom who is four or five months along to get a hold of a center to try and get a spot a put on a waitlist because there are no spots available.”
Weidner added. “If you wait until the child is born the probability of you getting a spot is unlikely.”
Weidner said finding care for children up to 5 years old is a struggle in Effingham County.
“What happens is they stay with a family member which may or may not be a good situation,” Weidner said. “Or, they don’t work.”
“There’s plenty of good care out there if you can get in,” Weidner said. “We need more day care facilities and we need more avenues for individuals who are trying to make ends meet educate their children so they are not behind.”
Weidner said their organization is trying to advocate on behalf of the people they work with – the zero to three-year-old population.
“We want to make sure the 3 to 5-year-olds have some place to go for education after us,” Weidner said. “Because, we are an education program.”
The ECC program is designed to help parents teach their children going into preschool setting and later on from K-12 to see books, learning and engaging their child in active learning as a positive experience.
“We start this prenatally and go to age three,” Weidner said. “We really want to not only make sure that children get high quality care from their parents, but from their caregivers as well.”
Weidner said there is a staff of 10 working at Effingham County Connections program and are all employed by the Effingham County Health Department. Seven of the 10 are home visitors. Each home visitor sees from 18 to 20 children twice a month.
“We are specifically home visiting and education,” Weidner said. “And it’s a voluntary program. So, the parents have to want to participate.”
“We primarily transition kids to preschool,” Effingham County Connections Coordinator Beth Wise said. “We were able to talk to the Illinois State Board of Education and keep kids throughout the rest of the year if there isn’t a preschool space to go to when they turn 3. So, we have a few children who are a little over 3.”
