Two Effingham County residents were injured in separate accidents that occurred within an hour of each other on Saturday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that at 5:18 p.m. in Teutopolis Township Saturday, Kaleb S. Bannick, 16, of Teutopolis, was traveling northbound on 1600th St. at 1350th Ave. in a 2007 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control of his vehicle.
Bannick’s car then left the roadway to the west, hit a ditch, overturned several times and came to a rest on its side. Bannick suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Bannick’s passenger, Jacob W. Sarchet, 17, of Teutopolis, suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said both boys were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Bannick was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, authorities said.
An hour later, at 6:18 p.m., authorities said Dorothy M. Stirrett, 79, of Effingham turned north onto 2300th St. from 600th Ave. in Lucas Township in a 2016 Jeep Station Wagon.
Darren T. Kaminaka, 52, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was traveling northbound on 2300th St. at the same time in a 2007 Honda Odyssey when he struck Stirrett’s vehicle from behind.
Kaminaka’s vehicle pushed Stirrett’s vehicle north on 2300th St., causing it to turn sideways and overturn on its side. Stirrett suffered incapacitating injuries and was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.
Kaminaka received non-incapacitating injuries and was treated at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. Authorities said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Kaminaka was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, authorities said.
