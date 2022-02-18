The Effingham County Health Department reported Friday the COVID-related death of an individual in their 60s, the individual had not received their booster. Since the pandemic began, there have been 125 COVID-related deaths among county residents.
ECHD also announced 58 new cases of COVID have been reported from Feb. 11 through Feb. 17.
Breaking down the cases over those seven days: Only 27.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 57% were completely unvaccinated, while 15.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations.
Reinfections accounted for 14% of all cases, of these 50% were not vaccinated, 37.5% were not up to date with their vaccinations, while only 12.5% were up to date with their vaccinations.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 20,896 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 417 deaths since Feb. 11, 2022.
IDPH said there have been a total of 3,013,709 cases, including 32,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Since Feb. 11, laboratories have reported 884,390 specimens for a total of 53,621,982. As of Thursday night, 1,590 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
