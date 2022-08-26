The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 25.
Effingham County remains at a MEDIUM Covid-19 Community Level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a MEDIUM-Level Community:
• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
With the return to school, the health department is seeing an increase in cases and those seeking testing. The department reminds the public that it can test those ages 5+. Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
There will be no PCR testing on Friday, Sept. 2 due to lab closures over the holiday weekend.
There will be no testing at all on Monday, Sept. 5 when the Health Department will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Free Covid Testing Center is available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• PCR results take 2-3 days.
• Drive-through
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
