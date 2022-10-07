The Effingham County Health Department on Friday announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Sept. 30 through Thursday.
Effingham County moves back to a Medium Covid-19 Community Level due to an increase in COVID related hospital admissions.
There will be no COVID testing on Monday, Oct. 10 and Effingham County Health Department will be closed. Free Covid Testing Center is normally available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a,m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• PCR results take 2-3 days.
• Drive-through
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.