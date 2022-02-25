The Effingham County Health Department rep[orted Friday four COVID-related deaths. Three individuals were in their 80s and one was in their 90s. Two individuals were not vaccinated at all and the other two individuals were not up to date with the vaccinations.
ECHD also announces 34 new cases of COVID have been reported from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24. Breaking down the cases over that span: only 14.7% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 64.7% were completely unvaccinated, while 20.6% were not up to date with their vaccinations. Reinfections accounted for 17.5% of all cases, of these 66.5% were not vaccinated, 33.4% were not up to date with their vaccinations, none of the reinfections were up to date with their vaccinations.
The Illinois Region 6, 7-day rolling test positivity was down to 3.4% through February 22, with
Effingham County at 3.9% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is up to 31%.
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) also announces the extension of testing hours at its Drivethrough COVID Testing Center. The testing center is located at 1904 South Banker St. in the old oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall; allowing it to be a completely drive-through experience.
Free Rapid and PCR tests are now available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• PCR results normally take 2 to 3 days.
• Drive-through
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed. For more information call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID Testing.
