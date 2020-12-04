The Effingham County Health Department has reported four more local COVID-19 deaths and 68 new positive cases.
ECHD reported on Thursday the deaths of a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman over 100. Shelby County on Friday reported the death of a man in his 80 due to COVID-19 and 30 additional positive cases.
Illinois Department of Public Health placed Region 6, which includes Effingham County, under Tier 3 COVID-19 resurgence mitigation on Nov. 20 to slow the spread of the virus and keep local hospitals from being overwhelmed.
There were close to 800 Effingham County residents in quarantine and 400 in isolation as of Tuesday afternoon, according to ECHD officials.
Between the beginning of Tier 3 resurgence mitigation and Thursday, Dec. 3, 723 Effingham County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and there were 14 COVID-19 related deaths, according to data provided by local and state officials.
Effingham County had a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 22.2 percent through Tuesday, Dec. 1. The rate for all of Region 6 was 12.4 percent. That excludes University of Illinois, Champaign, tests.
Effingham County is one of 20 counties in Region 6 along with Fayette, Jasper, Clay, Cumberland, Shelby, Coles, Crawford, Macon, Vermillion, Douglas, Edgar, Clark, Ford, Richland, Champaign, Moultrie, Lawrence, Piatt, De Witt and Iroqouis.
Five out of the 20 counties in Region 6 have an average 7-day rolling positivity rate over 20 percent, according to IDPH. On Dec. 1, the 7-day rolling positivity rate of for Clay County was 25.2 percent; Lawrence County, 20.7 percent, Shelby County 21.4 percent; and Fayette County was at 28.4 percent.
The remaining 15 counties in Region 6 have an average 7-day rolling positivity rate of 16.1 percent or lower.
