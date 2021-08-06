The Effingham County Health Department has been notified of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 since July 30. They include a boy and two girls under 10, five teenage girls, two men and four women in their 20s, a man and four women in their 30s, a man and two women in their 60s, and two men in their 70s.
With cases continuing to rise, the Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part to limit the spread of the Delta variant as the county prepares for children to return to school in a few weeks.
• Vaccinate
• Distance socially
• Use masks
• Practice hand hygiene
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations
• Avoid crowds
• Isolate and quarantine when required
On Thursday, Aug. 12 the Effingham County Health Department will be having two drive thru clinics. From 10 a.m. to noon will be a Moderna first and second dose clinic. This clinic is for individuals 18 years old and older. People seeking second doses should have had their first dose of Moderna on or before July 15.
The second clinic will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and it is a Pfizer first and second dose clinic. This clinic is for individuals 12 years old and older. People seeking second doses should have had their first dose of Pfizer on or before July 23, 2021.
All COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
The Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity rate was 5.4% through Aug. 3, with Effingham County’s positivity rate at 9.3% through July 31.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last July 30.
More than 75% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Since reporting July 30, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 27,188,772. As of Thursday night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33% from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47%, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 4.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30-August 5, 2021 is 5.2%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1% to 10.3%.
A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of late Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses. Since reporting on July 30, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
For more information on coronavirus, visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID-19 .
