The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related deaths of two county residents, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. One was was not vaccinated and the other had just one dose of vaccine.
That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths of county residents to 140 since the pandemic began.
The department also reported 81 new cases from Friday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 18 and that 71 new cases of COVID were reported from Friday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 11.
Effingham County is at the MEDIUM Covid-19 Community Level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a MEDIUM-Level Community:
• Stay up to date on vaccination, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.
Remember, the more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself. Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters. People who are up to date on vaccines have a much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people. So, whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, you can call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
Free Covid Testing Center is also available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 to Noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-through.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• PCR results take 2-3 days.
• Drive-through
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
