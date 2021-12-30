The Effingham County Health Department announces 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday. When added to the numbers released for the holiday weekend, they bring the total so far to 216.
The Illinois Region 6, 7-day rolling test positivity increased to 11.5% through Dec. 27, with Effingham County at 12.2% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is down to 9%.
Health care providers in our area and throughout the state are stretched and capacity is limited to deal with this surge.
We would advise our community to avoid households mixing to help reduce the spread. The best way to prevent the spread of this virus is vaccination, getting a booster shot, and wearing a mask indoors and in crowds if they can’t be avoided.
