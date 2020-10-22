Effingham County Health Department reported Wednesday 11 new positive cases of COVID-19. The residents testing positive range in age from younger than 10 to 60s.
The IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Friday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department (ECHD), 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Those wishing to be tested are asked to present an insurance card at time of service, however, no one will be denied due to having no insurance. Although there is no fee to you, billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
