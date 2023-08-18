With the provision of the SAFE-T Act ending cash bail set to take effect throughout Illinois on Sept. 18, Effingham County is scrambling to prepare for the unprecedented changes to the state’s court system. The Illinois Supreme Court earlier this year ruled the law constitutional.
County officials discussed the SAFE-T Act and the forthcoming abolition of the state’s bash-bail system during a recent Effingham County Legislative Committee meeting.
“We’re all working towards getting things ready to go,” Effingham County State’s Attorney Aaron Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of ducks to get in a row between now and then. It’s gonna become the new normal, I’m sure, but I expect there likely will be, at some point, further amendments to it to clarify things as we start dealing with potential issues as they start happening.”
Jones said he has been meeting with the judge who will be presiding when the new law goes into effect as they try to determine which pre-trial inmates will remain in jail as well as which pre-trial inmates committed “non-detainable” offenses and will be eligible for release next month.
“My understanding is that all they have to do is essentially file a motion to be treated under the new version of the law as opposed to the old, and there’s no chance that their attorneys aren’t going to file such a motion,” Jones said. “I don’t know how many that could be.”
Effingham County Board member Norbert Soltwedel asked Jones if the new law abolishing cash bail will allow violent offenders to be released, putting their victims at risk.
Jones explained that the court system should still keep anyone who poses a risk to the community detained, and he noted that the elimination of cash-bail could keep dangerous inmates behind bars who might’ve otherwise been able to bond out.
“That certainly could be good in some cases,” Jones said.
Committee members also asked about how much of a financial impact the new law will have since, as Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns explained, much of money received by the county through bail payments help fund the county’s jail and courthouse.
“So losing that bond will mean that we don’t get a chunk of that up front as we have been,” Jones said.
This potential loss of funding for the courthouse led to a discussion regarding the need for additional resources under the new law which will likely require that court hearings are held over weekends.
However, when asked by the committee, Jones said there is a possibility that Effingham County could work with some of its surrounding counties to help pool resources to ensure there is always a judge available to hear cases during weekends.
“Aaron, is there a possibility of a regional collaboration or something if there has to be a weekend court?” Effingham County Board member Jeremy Deters asked.
Jones said that although a collaboration could be possible, he’s not sure what it would look like in practice.
Despite some of his concerns with the new law and its upcoming implementation, Kuhns assured committee members that he and his department are ready to begin making the necessary adjustments.
“We are not against reform, and we’re gonna do a good job,” Kuhns said. “We’re gonna comply with the law.”
Jones also appeared relatively optimistic about the impact the new law could have on the county.
“Not everything about it is going to be a negative change,” Jones said. “But in any event, it’s a big enough change that it’s just going to require a lot of a learning curve for all of us until it gets to be the new normal.”
Soltwedel somewhat echoed Kuhns and Jones, encouraging other county officials and staff to remain patient as these changes occur.
“I just agree with the sheriff,” Soltwedel said. “We need to take a positive attitude toward this and not accentuate the negative because it’s going to happen, and you’ll manage around it.”
Also during the meeting, the committee heard a proposal from Kuhns for potential mental health and wellness programs for his officers, and possibly all count workers.
He explained that in addition to abolishing cash bail, the SAFE-T Act requires all law enforcement officers in the state to undergo mental health screenings upon employment, following training and once a year after they begin working.
“Right now we screen them before we hire them,” Kuhns said.
Kuhns said that under the mental health program with Sarah Bush Lincoln, it would cost the county about $1,250 a year for the sheriff’s office’s employees and $3,750 all county employees.
“I really think our better plan is with Sarah Bush,” he said. “And the mental health, to me, is an absolute no-brainer. I expect that I would spend more than that just purchasing the individual screenings for everyone to stay employed.”
Additionally, Kuhns said the program would provide his employees with access to care if mental health problems should occur.
“Not only do I have to have them screened, but I don’t have anywhere to send them now if someone tells me that they’re having an issue or a problem,” he said. “We don’t have any program like that in place.”
Kuhns noted that his office is getting new software which will allow it to track the number of high stress calls each individual officer responds to which helps ensure that the stress and trauma they might experience in the field doesn’t become overwhelming for them.
The program would allow each individual under it and members of their household to utilize up to ten free in-person visits per year.
Kuhns also shared some details regarding Sarah Bush Lincoln’s separate wellness plan which offers full and partial wellness screenings that, unlike the mental health program, the county only has to pay for when staff utilize them.
He said that if every county employee underwent one full wellness screening a year and took part in the mental health program, it would cost about $12,750.
The committee did not take any action regarding the programs during the meeting but will revisit the matter again during a future committee meeting.
“I just wanted to present and give you time as a committee to think about it,” Kuhns said.
