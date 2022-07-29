The The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that Effingham County is now among the 66 Illinois counties at a High Covid-19 Community Level because of an increase in COVID hospitalizations in the county, which now account for over 10% of hospital admissions.
The surrounding counties of Shelby, Cumberland, Jasper, Clay and Fayette are also at the High level.
While cases numbers have dropped in Effingham County, they are still very high and undercounted with the access to home testing and those who do not test, according to the Effingham County Health Department. Test positivity rate for the county is at 19%.
The Effingham County Health Department said 95 new cases of COVID have been reported from July 22 through July 28. Reinfections accounted for 22% of cases this week; 57% of these reinfections had never received a vaccine or had just received one shot and only 14% were up to date with their vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes the following recommendations for those in a High-Level Community:
• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease:
– Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
– Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
– Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing)
– Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
– Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies
• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:
– consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
– consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
At all levels, people can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.
People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. Remember, the more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself. Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters. People who are up to date on vaccines have much lower risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 compared with unvaccinated people.
Free Covid Testing Center is available in the White Hoop Building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. Clinic hours have been expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is still drive-through.
ECHD asks people that need testing to drive into the White Hooped Building and to then call the Health Department on 217-342-9237 and to choose the Covid Testing Call Option. A member of the testing team will then come out to the White Hoop Building for you.
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing.
• For ages 5+.
• No appointment or physician order required.
• Rapid results the same day.
• Rapid tests while supplies last.
• PCR results take 2-3 days.
• Drive-through
• There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, you can also call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 35,371 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 48 deaths since July 22.
