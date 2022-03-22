EFFINGHAM — With the Abbott EMS emergency ambulance contract set to expire at the end of April, and a new provider slated to begin May 1, Effingham County officials this week declined to extend Abbott’s contract for the six months that would have been a transition period between the two.
The board and Abbott’s parent company could not agree on the terms of the extension.
Abbott EMS is part of American Medical Response (AMR) and Global Medical Response (GMR) is the parent company of AMR.
GMR’s regional director, Heather Morse, said GMR submitted a proposed agreement to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler. But Kibler came back with revisions after consultation with the Effingham County Board, Morse said.
“You increased the amount of trucks you wanted dedicated to the county,” Morse told the board during a meeting on Monday. “You asked for three trucks to be dedicated to the county instead of the two under contractual obligation now. We also asked that there not be a 90-day ‘out’ clause. You are asking us to pause our business plan moving forward to serve the county.”
Kibler told the board if it wanted to approve the extension, it would have to agree to GMR’s terms. No formal motion was made by the board to extend the contract. So Abbott’s contract will expire April 30.
Final details of the contract with the new provider, RuralMed, are not yet complete. But Kibler is confident it will be in place in time.
“RuralMed is ready to start May 1,” Kibler told the board. “...We are done with 90 percent of the terms with RuralMed.”
RuralMed is owned by Ethan Bouser, Kim Bouser and Scott Casolari. The company is ready to take over at midnight on Sunday, May 1, RuralMed officials said.
“We have a piece of property purchased in Effingham on Vine Street that we are going to be remodeling,” Ethan Bouser said in an interview Tuesday. “We will have a location in Dieterich, too.”
Bouser said they were approved to operate in the Illinois Department of Public Health Region 6, which covers Effingham County. He said RuralMed filed an approval letter with the county two weeks ago. With the addition of Region 6, RuralMed is now approved to operate in IDPH Regions 6, 3 and 4.
RuralMed has an existing facility in St. Elmo in Fayette County.
In another matter, the board approved changing the airport management at Effingham County Memorial Airport from a contract service to a full-time county employee effective April 1. Within that approval, the board discontinued the current contract with Tate’s AV8, offered full-time county employment to Jerry Tate, who as airport manager, purchased fuel and other assets from Tate AV8.
The board approved resolutions recognizing two employees – Sandra Davis and Nancy Wendt – for each serving 25 years of service in the supervisor of assessments Office.
“Both of these women are very vital to my office and I’m honored to work with them,” said Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments Pamela Braun.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved transportation ordinances and a purchase of service agreement with CEFS and vehicle lease agreement with CEFS.
• Approved the creation of an American Rescue Plan Act committee to make board recommendations for the distribution of ARPA funds.
• Appointed James Niemann to the Effingham Regional Career Academy Board for a term of March 21-Nov. 30.
• Approved the use of the Effingham County Museum lawn on Friday, April 29, for the CASA Light the Night Event as recommended by the building and grounds committee.
• Appointed Jim Niemann, Rob Arnold and Joe Thoele to an America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds committee for a term starting March 21 through Nov. 30.
• Approved an engineering agreement with Milano and Grunloh for Moccasin Road improvements.
• Approved a request for proposal for the replacement of the cooling towers for the county building facilities in downtown Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.