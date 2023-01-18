An Effingham County judge on Wednesday said he expects to rule by the end of the week on a restraining order requested by Accuracy Firearms and other plaintiffs regarding the new Illinois law that bans most sales of automatic weapons.
Accuracy Firearms, based in Effingham, is represented by Tom DeVore in the lawsuit filed against Governor J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Emanuel Welch, and Illinois State Senator Don Harmon. Plaintiffs and attorneys for the Illinois Attorney General's office appeared in a packed courtroom before Judge Joshua Morrison.
DeVore argued that the legislative procedures leading up to Pritzker signing the bill were deeply flawed, and he claimed that the exemptions for law enforcement agencies and military personnel included in the law violate the equal protection clause. The law prohibits the sale of such weapons to private individuals but in some cases allows their sale to law enforcement.
Although several constitutional violations were alleged by DeVore, he made it clear that his argument isn’t about the 2nd Amendment.
Attorneys from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office defended the bill's passage into law, arguing that all procedural requirements were met and that the plaintiffs haven’t shown how the new law has caused them irreparable harm.
DeVore represents Accuracy Firearms and three other companies, along with 862 additional clients.
DeVore is requesting a temporary restraining order be placed on the new law.
State Representatives Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, expressed their support of the lawsuit outside the courtroom.
Niemerg praised the stance taken by many sheriffs and state's attorneys not to enforce portions of the law.
“God bless those folks for having the courage to stand up,” Wilhour said of those challenging the law.
