Effingham County Judge Kimberly Koester has again denied a request for the conditional release of a man who murdered his father in 2010 and attempted to murder two others in 2011.
Gary Schmitt, an Effingham native, will continue to be held at the McFarland Center in Springfield, where he’s been treated for schizophrenia since 2013. Schmitt was placed in the center after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2012 for the 2010 murder of his father, Jack Schmitt, and the 2011 attempted murders of Jodie Harris and her daughter, Lauran Huntington.
Koester denied a similar request in 2017.
In an interview with the Effingham Daily News before the ruling two years ago, Huntington described her life since the attack as a horror movie on mute.
“It is just constantly playing in your head, over and over and over again,” she said. “It never goes away. You never stop playing it. It’s always there in the back of your mind. After a while, it feels like you’ve muted it. It’s still playing, but it’s not loud.”
“I think about it almost every day,” Schmitt testified then. “The horror I inflicted on Lauran and Jodi, I wish I could undo it.”
In hearings leading up to the latest ruling on Friday, Koester heard testimony from Andy Jolly, director of the community release program for which Schmitt was recommended, and a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist, Dr. Kasturi Kripakaran, found Schmitt to be no longer in need of in-patient treatment, making him a good candidate for the release program.
Kripakaran also noted Schmitt could never be cured of his mental illness.
Jolly testified that his program works to release its patients slowly back into the community in buildings that are not secure and requires residents to only check in and check out. He said the program is in three phases, and those enrolled in it are to remain in Springfield.
The state presented a June 2019 report from a clinical associate professor of psychiatry, only identified in court documents as Dr. Killian, which indicated that conditional release was appropriate if Schmitt follows a plan detailed by the staff at the McFarland Center and continues to take his medications.
Killian also cited a 2017 report by a psychologist, Dr. Daniel Cuneo, who recommended then against conditional release and suggested his transition back into the community be more gradual.
Prior to her ruling on Friday, Koester noted Schmitt’s history of mental illness, which dates back to the 1980s. The mental health history showed a 10-year gap of no incidents between a hospitalization for issues related to his mental state and his father’s murder.
Schmitt in 2012 was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the Jan. 16, 2011, attempted murders in Edgewood of Huntington and Higgs, whose name was Harris then. He was also found to be insane when he killed his father, Jack, in 2010 at his father’s Effingham home. While police questioned him about the Edgewood attacks, Schmitt admitted the killing.
Koester said the court was aware that Schmitt’s mental health history indicates triggers for his mental conditions, including stress and lack of control, especially with taking medications. She said factors outside of Schmitt’s control could trigger his condition if he were not hospitalized.
Koester indicated in her ruling that she had concerns over whether or not the release program considered the seriousness of the potential dangers of releasing Schmitt.
“The court has some concerns with the community release program that was described by Mr. Jolly,” Koester said in her ruling. “Specifically, the court notes that the program seems to not take seriously the potential for danger that this individual possesses. ... a factor that this court finds as controlling is the defendant’s potential to be a danger to himself or to others.”
Additionally, Koester said the court could not conclude that Schmitt has shown he would not benefit from in-patient treatment after only six years of treatment.
