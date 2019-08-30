The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shane L. Hays, 29, Mattoon, August 29 on an Effingham County failure to appear/failure to pay warrant for driving while license suspended. Hays was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Jennifer N. Schrecengost, 21, Elkhart, Indiana, August 29 on a charge of domestic battery. Schrecengost was given a notice to appear and released.
Effingham police arrested Anthony R. Roedl, 22, Effingham, on a charge of resist/obstruct police officer. Roedl was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tabatha S. Arrasmith, 29, Farina, August 29 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for driving while license suspended. Arrasmith was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested Justin R. Prather, 21, Effingham, August 30 on charges of DUI/alcohol and improper lane usage. Prather posted $100 and was released.
