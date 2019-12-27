The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Jeffery W. Koester, 41, Effingham, was sentenced Dec. 26 to 30 days in the Effingham County Jail for a charge of domestic battery. Koester was in custody at last check.
- In custody was Corey J. Andrews, 47, Granite City, and on Dec. 26, a Macoupin County warrant for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property was added to Andrews local charges. Andrews was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 47, Vandalia, Dec. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Cole was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Devin W. Miller, 25, Windsor, on a charge of obstructing justice. Miller was in custody at last check.
- Donovan T.J. Godert, 19, Effingham, was sentenced to a 90 work release on a charge of burglary.
- Jerry N. Ullrich Jr., 49, Mason, was sentenced to 10 days in the Effingham County Jail on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ullrich Jr. was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.