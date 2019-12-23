The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Dennis W. Miley, 49, St. Elmo, Dec 22 on a charge of possession of cannabis between 30 and 100 grams. Miley posted $150 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Janetia A. Wells, 52, St. Elmo, Dec 22 on a charge of possession of meth. Wells was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Shane J. Bohn,4 6, Effingham, Dec 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bohn was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested John E. Cunningham, 41, Vandalia, Dec 22 on a charge of failure to register as a violent offender. Cunningham was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
