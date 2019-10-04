The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, Edgewood, Oct. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Tara B. Szarek, 27, Flora, Oct. 3 on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property. Szarek was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Tracy D. Repp, 34, Effingham on an Effingham County warrant for contempt. Repp posted $100 and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Cole T. Hosselton, 30, Flora, Oct. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. Hosselton was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Lukas J. Dillworth, 18, Flora, Oct. 3 on charges of theft over $500, burglary and a Lawrence County failure to appear warrant for criminal damage to property. Dillworth was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Dalton A. Musser, 18, Flora, Oct. 3 on charges of theft over $500 and burglary. Musser was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jenna K. Kampfl, 24, Edgewood, Oct. 3 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Kampfl posted $250 and was released.
Angela M. Olinger, 37, Effingham began serving a six day mittimus to jail on driving while license revoked on Oct 3.
Effingham County deputies arrested Mark E. Barns, 52, Mason, Oct. 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude. Barns posted $3,000 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Vincent A. Wells, 52, Greenup, Oct. 3 on charge of driving while license suspended. Wells posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Gabrielle E. Nelson, 21, Jewett, Oct. 3 on a Moultrie County failure to appear/failure to pay on consumption of liquor by a minor. Nelson posted $250 and was released.
Altamont police arrested Nicholas A. Gatewood, 38, Altamont, Oct. 3 on charges of violation of order of protection and resisting. Gatewood was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Billie J. Palmer, 47, Toledo, Oct. 3 on charge of possession of controlled substance. Palmer was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested Tammy L. Jones, 49, Decaturville, Tennessee, Oct. 3 on charge of driving while license suspended. Jones posted posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Amy E. Welter, 39, Teutopolis, Oct. 4 on a charge of domestic battery. Welter was given a notice to appear and released.
