The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Brian L. Campton, 49, Effingham,Dec 23 on a charge of domestic battery. Campton was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested James Settlemire, 40, Effingham, Dec 23 on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for aggravated fleeing police. Settlemire was released to Fayette County.
Effingham police arrested Chelsea R. Ruholl, 29, Farina, Dec 23 on a charge of retail theft. Ruholl posted $150 and was released.
Andrew C. Geiger,28, Vandalia, Dec 23 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for theft. Geiger was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Lila J. Hadley, 41, Columbus, Dec 23 on charges of resisting a police officer, obstructing identification, a Union County Ohio warrant for parole violation for theft. Hadley was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Susan J. Ballinger, 53, Effingham, Dec 23 on an Effingham County failure to appear/fail warrant for to comply with purge order. Ballinger posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Jeramie D. Boone, 41, Effingham, Dec 23 on an Effingham County failure to appear/failure warrant for to comply with purge order. Boone posted $300 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, Beecher City, Dec 24 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft and a Shelby County failure to appear warrant weapon offense. Kaiser was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel R. Reeves, 32, , Dec 24 on two counts of resisting a peace officer with injury and an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for aggravated battery to peace officer. Reeves was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Russell W. Boone, Dyer, Indiana, Dec 24 on charges of aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene/failure to report, drive wrong lane and illegal transport of alcohol/driver. Boone was in jail at last check.
