The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Troyt A. Cox, 50, Effingham, Dec 3 on a Coles County failure to appear warrant for driving while license revoked and a Shelby County failure to appear warrant for driving while license revoked. Cox posted $375 and $575 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Shayanne L. McCarty, 21, Beecher City, Dec 3 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of meth. McCarty was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Bradley R. Bennett, 42, Effingham, Dec 3 for a charge of forgery. Bennett posted $1,000 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Danette M. Frey, 44, Shelbyville, Dec 3 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt-civil. Frey posted $100 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Elijah S. Rodman, 19, Effingham, Dec 3 on a Shelby County failure to appear warrant for theft. Rodman posted $325 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon J. Burwell, 29, Decatur, Dec 3 on charges of possession of cannabis less than 500 grams and speeding. Burwell posted $300 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.