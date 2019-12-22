The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Douglas P. Yates, 30, Belleville, Dec 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for possession of meth. Yates was in jail at last check.
Kyle P. Schumacher, 32, Effingham was sentenced to a 4 day court sanction on Dec 20.
Effingham police arrested Steven E. Strichland, 31, Louisville, Dec 20 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear for fishing without a license. Stichland posted $225 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Timothy S. Murphy, 53, Richardson, Texas, Dec 20 on a charge of leaving the scene of a accident with injury. Murphy was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie J. Robinson, 39, Shumway, Dec 20 on charges of driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol, civil cannabis and civil paraphernalia. Robinson posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron A. Mace, 39, Shumway, Dec 20 on charges of possession of meth under 5 grams, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, civil cannabis and civil paraphernalia. Mace was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Sarah May Guthrie, 37, Effingham, Dec 20 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Guthrie posted $250 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan A. Kohnert, 24, Watson, Dec 21 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Kohnert posted a valid driver’s license and $100 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Colton A. Hall, 21, Effingham, Dec 21 on an Effingham Problem Solving Court warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Hall was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested Blake R. Poyner, 36, Manton, Michigan, Dec 21 on a Wayne County Missouri warrant for harassment. Poyner posted $1,000 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.