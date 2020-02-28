Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Illinois State Police arrested Jamee Bonds, 36, Kendallville, Indiana, Feb 27 on a Dekalb County Indiana failure to appear warrant for theft. Bonds was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Layton C. Barnes, 21, Shumway, Feb 27 ona Crawford County warrant for home invasion and residential burglary. Barnes was released to Crawford County authorities.
Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel E. Martin, 30, Beecher City, Feb 27 on a Crawford County warrant for home invasion and residential burglary. Martin was released to Crawford County authorities.
Effingham police arrested Devon Matlock, 20, Effingham, Feb 27 on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for resisting a peace officer/correctional employee/firefighter. Matlock posted $325 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Travis Gillespie, 47, Effingham, Feb 27 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Gillespie was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Tiffany N. Crawford,32, St. Elmo, Feb 27 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, adult possession of cannabis by passenger, Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth less than 5 grams, Jasper County failure to appear warrant possession of lost credit/debit card. Crawford was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 21, Effingham, Feb 28 on charges of no valid driver's license and speeding. Aldredge was given a notice to appear and released.
