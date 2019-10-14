The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
William A. Dockery, 48, Effingham began serving a Effingham County problem solving court sanction for 24 hours on Oct 13.
Rodney L. Houser, 32, Shumway began serving a drug court sanction sentence for 48 hours on Oct 13.
Effingham County deputies arrested Derek L. Pontious, 28, Mason, Oct 13 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of cannabis. Pontious was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Amanda G.M. Hoffman, 39, Vandalia, Oct 13 on a Effingham County failure to appear warrant for bad check/obtain control property greater than $150 and a Bond County probation violation warrant for fraud-insufficient fund check. Hoffman was in jail at last check.
Altamont police arrested Anthony M. Wernle, 28, St. Elmo, Oct 13 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Wernle posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.