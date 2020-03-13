The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Daniel E. Hall, 33, Altamont, March 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court with an attachment for contempt. Hall posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie M. Ely, 26, Effingham, March 12, on a Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ely posted $225 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Patricia L. Kucery, 32, Fairfield, March 12, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Kucery was released after time served.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Troyt A. Cox, 50, Effingham, March 12 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license was suspended or revoked. Cox posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Alexander D. Hewkin, 25, Toledo, March 12 on charges of possession meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and adult possession of cannabis. Hewking was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Britnie L. Mattson, 31, Joliet, 31, March 12 on a charge of no valid driver's license and speeding. Mattson posted $250 and was released.
