The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Robert E. Winks Jr, 40, Effingham began serving an Effingham County mittimus of 30 days work release for an original charge of driving revoked/ suspended driving under the influence on Oct. 1.
Effingham County deputies arrested Desiree S. Bradley, 30, Carlyle, Oct. 1 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for driving while license revoked. Bradley was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kimberly S. Keith, 42, Danville, Oct 1 on an Effingham County failure to appear/failure to pay warrant for driving while license suspended. Keith was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kasey J. Schlanser, 28, Beecher City, Oct 1 on a charge of domestic battery. Schlanser posted $200 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.