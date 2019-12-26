12-26-2019 Effingham County Jail bookings Dec 26, 2019 9 hrs ago The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking: Effingham police arrested Crystal N. Smith, 32, Salem, Dec 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for domestic battery. Smith was in jail at last check. Tags Jail Effingham County Crystal N. Smith Police Social Services Criminal Law Booking Warrant Salem Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries McClellan, James Fulk, Elnora Marie RHODES, Larry Nov 8, 1941 - Dec 25, 2019 Homann, Harry COLEMAN, Larry Eugene Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Man charged with Altamont home invasionBond forfeiture ordered for Indiana woman in alleged bank incidentWoman's death investigated; foul play not suspectedEffingham High School Honor RollEffingham County grand jury indictmentsSanta Stomp: 5k Run/Walk held In TeutopolisChristmas Dinner: Annual community dinner held Effingham Event CenterIllinois Year in Review12-20-19 Effingham County Jail bookingsSigel native returns World War II love letters to family Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
