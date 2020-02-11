Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery D. Murry, 34, Mt Vernon, Feb 10 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for possession of meth. Murry was given a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Effingham County deputies arrested Harley R. Thomas, 26, Newton, Feb 10 on an Effingham County warrant for meth delivery. Thomas posted $575 and was released.
John R. Feldhake, 61, Effingham, Feb 10 began serving a Effingham County mittimus for 90 days for unlawful possession of meth. Feldhake was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jessica D. Reed, 40, Effingham, Feb 10 on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth. Reed was released to Washington County.
Effingham police arrested Brian K. Miller, 46, Effingham, Feb 10 on a charge of domestic battery. Miller was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Robert E. Winks Jr, 40, Effingham, Feb 10 on an Effingham County original warrant for indirect criminal contempt. Winks Jr posted $1,000 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.