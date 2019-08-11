The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Christina L. Belisle, 37, Effingham, Aug. 9 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Belisle was given a notice to appear and was released.
• Effingham County deputies jailed Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Effingham, Aug. 9 on a problem solving court mittimus court sanction to serve 96 hours in jail. Walk was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City police arrested Dustin R. Hall, 39, Effingham, Aug. 9 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. Hall was given a notice to appear and was released.
• Effingham County deputies jailed Trent A. Wilson, 49, Effingham, Aug. 9 on a problem solving court mittimus sentence to 24 hours in jail with work release. Wilson was released after time served.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer N. Moore, 28, Clay City, Aug. 9 on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration. Moore posted $250 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Ryan D. Whited, 30, Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 9 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a silencer, possession of a switchblade, throwing star, knuckles or black-jack, possession of a shotgun with a barrel less than 18” and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Whited was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie A. Pontious, 45, Farina, Aug. 9 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pontious was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested John L. Mulvaney, 46, Kinmundy, Aug. 10 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mulvaney was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jennie R. Hudgins, 43, Effingham, Aug. 10 on a charge of no valid drivers license. Hudgins was given a notice to appear and was released.
• Effingham City police arrested Rhiannon M. Y. Winner, 29, Shumway, Aug. 10 on charges of possession of meth, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid drivers' license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Winner was still in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Rebecca A. Suter, 52, Cowden, Aug. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of contempt of court. Suter posted $350 and was released.
