The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffrey J. Bast, 49, Ramsey, Nov 5 on an Effingham County original warrant for criminal damage to property and a charge of reckless driving. Bast was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
Effingham police arrested Brendan M. Kemme, 22, Effingham, Nov 5 on charges of obstructing a peace officer and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of a stolen firearm. Kemme was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 22, Effingham, Nov 5 on charge of obstructing a peace officer and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of controlled substance except a/d. Schaufler was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Joshua A. Young, 40, Effingham, Nov 5 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young posted $750 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Corinna J. Petro, 38, Effingham, Nov 5 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Petro posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested James D. Robey, 27, Effingham, Nov 6 on charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams. Robey was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
