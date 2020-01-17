Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain early. Morning high of 49F with temps falling sharply to near 25. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.