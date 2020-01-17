Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Derek L. Feldhake, 31, Effingham, Jan 16 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of meth. Feldhake was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Randy G. Nolan, 34, Danville, Jan 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of meth. Nolan was in jail at last check.
Todd Koester, 44, Dieterich began serving Jan 16 a 14 day sentence for resisting a peace officer.
Effingham police arrested Jeremy A. Swofford, 20, Sigel, Jan 16 on a charge of possession of meth. Swofford was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and released.
