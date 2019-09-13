The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Elijah T. Kimble, 29, Effingham, Sept. 12 on a charge of obstruction of justice and a Steger Police Department warrant for trespassing. Kimble was given a $1,500 recognizance bond and is currently being held by the Steger Police Department.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brett A. Wood, 56, Beecher City, Sept. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Wood was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Terry S. Hays, 38, Edgewood, Sept. 12 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle. Hays was in custody at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Matthew D. Hays, 40, Tower Hill, Sept 12 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Hays was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Sarah D. Louderback, 38, Effingham, Sept. 12 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Louderback was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Caroline A. Minard, 43, Effingham, Sept. 12 on two counts of retail theft. Minard was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jacob X. Rigdon, 21, Effingham, Sept. 13 on a charge of interfering with a domestic violence report. Rigdon was in custody at last check.
