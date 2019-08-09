The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew A. Huddleston, 32, Vandalia, Aug. 8 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for meth delivery under 5 grams. Huddleston was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Vern A. Stone, 53, Terre Haute, Indiana, Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of meth less than 100 grams and possession of a controlled substance. Stone was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander L. Davis, 20, Ramsey, Aug. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for meth possession less than 5 grams. Davis was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Griffith, 39, Lake Ozark, Missouri, Aug. 9 on charges of DUI/alcohol, driving while license revoked and resisting a peace officer. Griffith was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.