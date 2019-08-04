The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
• Effingham police arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 28, Edgewood, Aug. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting/obstructing a police officer. McDaniel was in custody at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested William C. Fultz, 50, Effingham, Aug. 2 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Fultz posted $275 and was released.
• Dillon S. Beccue, 27, Edgewood, reported to the Effingham County Jail Aug. 2 to begin serving a 30-day sentence for an Effingham County mittimus for two charges of burglary.
• Effingham police arrested Shannae E. Weaver, 40, Effingham, Aug. 2 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Weaver was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Steven M. Moore, 26, Flora, reported to the Effingham County Jail Aug. 2 to begin serving a 15-weekend sentence for an Effingham County mittimus for a charge of driving while license suspended.
• Effingham police arrested Lance C. Phillips, 38, Effingham, Aug. 2 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of assault. Phillips posted $575 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler L. Roley, 22, Effingham, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Roley posted $300 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Todd D. Koester, 44, Dieterich, Aug. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting a peace officer. Koester was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Richard S. Hale, 57, West Planes, Missouri, Aug. 3 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Hale was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• William A. Dockery, 47, Effingham, reported to the Effingham County Jail Aug. 3 to begin serving an Effingham County drug court mittimus.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Shanenon R. Yingst Gillespie, 31, Altamont, Aug. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of domestic battery. Yingst Gillespie was in custody at last check.
• Effingham police arrested Holly B. Nichols, 22, Stewardson, Aug. 3 on a charge of retail theft. Nichols posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham police arrested Kelly B. Omohundro, 24, Toldeo, Aug. 3 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Omohundro posted $175 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.