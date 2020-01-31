Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Eric J. Coslow, 32, Lovington, Jan 30 on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Coslow was transported to Fayette County.
Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Downs, 39, Kell, Jan 30 on a Johnson County failure to appear warrant for driving while license suspended. Downs posted $255 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Stanley K. Sharp, 60, Mattoon, Jan 30 on a Douglas County warrant for contempt. Sharp posted $150 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Kaitlyn M. Fitzgerald, 24, St. Elmo, Jan 30 on charges of adult possession cannabis by passenger and contraband in prison. Fitzgerald was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Heribertha Gonzalez-Gomez, 34, Effingham, Jan 30 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Gonzalez-Gomez posted $250 and was released.
