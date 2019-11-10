The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary S. Britz, 31, Edgewood, Nov 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. Britz posted $575 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Chad L. Percival, 26, Effingham, Nov 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. Percival posted $1,075 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Danny D. Bryan, 70, Effingham, Nov 8 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Bryan posted $250 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Travis W. Barr, 39, Effingham, Nov 8 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear for possession of meth under 5 grams. Barr was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested James D. Morris, 34, Herrick, Nov 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Morris posted $300 and was released.
