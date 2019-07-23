The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Kaleb L. Kuhl, 30, Effingham reported to the Effingham County jail on July 22 to begin serving a 30 day sentence on an Effingham County mittimus for driving revoked/suspended.
Effingham County deputies arrested James D. Ruby, 47, Rose Eclair,July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for unlicensed. Ruby was released by authority of the judge.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shomari R. Lacrosse, 25, Peoria,July 22 on a Peoria County warrant for failure to appear on resisting a police officer. Lacrosse posted $175 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Bryan K. Jones, 33, Beecher City, July 22 on an IDOC warrant. Jones was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Devin W. Miller, 25, Shumway, July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on driving while license revoked. Miller posted $275 and was released.
Altamont police arrested Gregory R. Corder, 37, Altamont, July 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Corder was in jail at last check.
