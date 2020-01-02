Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan D. Conkling, 28, Effingham, Jan 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked. Conkling posted $300 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Hailey A. Antrim, 31, Effingham, Jan 1 on a Clark County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Antrim posted $475 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Kathleen A. Finton, 42, Holly, Michigan, Jan 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams. Finton was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
