Effingham County Sheriff’s Office released the following bookings:
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Byron L. Ashley, 39, Effingham, on Nov. 19, on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court. The original charge was driving under the influence of alcohol. Ashley was transferred to Jasper County authorities.
Effingham city police arrested Chasta M. Price, 29, Mattoon, on Nov. 19, on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in that county’s court. The original charge was driving while her license was suspended. Price posted $275 and was released.
Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeana M. Kollman, 43, Effingham, on Nov. 19, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Her original charge was possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material. Kollman was still in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Ashley Haarmann, 33, Effingham, on Nov. 19, on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Haarmann posted $150 and was released.
Effingham city police arrested Blaine A. Koester, 23, Shumway, on Nov. 19, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Koester was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.