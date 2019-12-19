12-19-2019 Effingham County Jail bookings Dec 19, 2019 8 hrs ago Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings: Effingham police arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, Dec 18 on a charge of felony retail theft. Stephens was in jail at last check. Tags Jail Rachael L. Stephens Booking Criminal Law Crime Police Effingham County Felony Theft Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Print Edition Obituaries Lorton, Raymond Currey, Bransyn Manuel, Eloise Diel, Florence Perez, Ricky Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShimkus to miss impeachment voteImpeachment vote draws both sides to downtown EffinghamJury trial date set in drug induced homicide caseNeoga Closer Look: 'Rockhounds' have collected 7,000 rocksSlammed by Snow: Heavy snowfall keeps crews busyMan charged with burglarizing vehicles at St. Anthony H.S.Altamont seeks ways to boost lunch participationBond modified for Edwardsville manPeaceful demonstration in downtown Effingham this afternoonTeacher retention contributes to exemplary performance for Beecher City school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
