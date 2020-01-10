Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Jacob D. Fairbanks,22, Effingham, Jan 9 on a St. Louis County Missouri warrant for failure to appear on an amphetamine charge. Fairbanks was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kyler J. Rogers, 22, Newton, Jan 9 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear for a driving while unlicensed charge. Rogers posted $225 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Musa R. Mohammad, 24, Teutopolis, Jan 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Mohammad posted $325 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Brendan M. Kemme, 23, Effingham on a charge of retail theft under $300. Kemme was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Ashley N. Schaufler, 22, Effingham, Jan 9 on a charge of retail theft under $300. Schaufler posted $150 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Scottie E. OLaughlin, 49, Ramsey, Jan 9 on a charge of driving while license revoked and a Fayette County original warrant for meth delivery. OLaughlin posted $250 and was released to Fayette County authorities.
Effingham County deputies arrested James J. Williams, 55, Manchester, Missouri, Jan 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for theft $500-$10,000 and a St. Charles County, Missouri warrant for flight to avoid. Williams was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin J. Willoughby, 36, Lovington, Jan 9 on a Shelby County original warrant for theft/stolen less than $500 previous conviction. Willoughby was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.